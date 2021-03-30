1950-2021
Stephanie Jo O’Dell, age 70, passed away on March 27, 2021. She was the wife of Dennis O’Dell, they shared 37 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on May 20, 1950, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Mildred C. Goff from Deer Creek, Oklahoma. She graduated high school in Lamont, Oklahoma in 1968 where she was celebrated as an excellent scholar and athlete. She went on to further her education at The University of Oklahoma & Wichita State University. She was employed with Miami County in Kansas as the county appraiser from 1991 until her retirement in 2019.
She was a member of the Methodist Church in Wellington, Kansas where she taught Sunday school in earlier years. She enjoyed crafts, fishing, camping, gardening, and time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and her ability to help others. She was the family matriarch and more.
She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Mildred Goff.
She is survived by her husband Dennis O’Dell; a daughter Angela Cresse; grandchildren Andrew and his wife Brianna Chapman, Shelby and Samantha Cresse; great grandchildren Emersyn and Everett Chapman; as well as her sisters Liz Joslin, Debbie Janes, and Leah Edwards.
Visitation will be held on April 2, 2021 from 3-5pm at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Ks, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
