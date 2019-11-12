1958-2019
Stephen E. Bennett, 61, La Cygne, formerly of Paola, passed away November 7, 2019 at home.
Visitation: 1pm-2pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 followed by funeral at 2 p.m. at Dengel & Son Morturay – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS. Burial of cremains in the Paola Cemetery.
Memorials: Miami County Cancer Foundation can be sent in care of the funeral home. This will be a double service for Stephen and his mother Grace Bennett.
Full obituary: www.dengelmortuary.com.
