Stephen C. Collins passed suddenly at home in Ottawa, Kansas, on July 10, 2021.
Steve was born March 22, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky. After college, he joined the Navy, serving eight years as a submarine torpedoman.
Steve’s wife of 38 years is Heather (McMorris) Collins.
He worked 18 years at Gill Studios, in Lenexa, KS, and most recently at Walmart, in Ottawa.
He is preceded in death by parents, Herman and Mary. He is survived by his wife, Heather; sisters Geneva and Katherine; brothers, Herman and William; and mother-in-law, Peg Turney.
His cremains will be interred at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.