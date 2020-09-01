Stephen Hoffman

1946-2020
Stephen Dean Hoffman, age 73, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2020, at the Kansas City Missouri VA Medical Center.
Steve was born October 16, 1946, at Paola, Kansas. He was the son of John and Waneta Nadine (Hamm) Hoffman. He graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1964.
Steve served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict. This tribute was written by a dear military friend of Steve's, Charlie McGowin, "My friend, Steve Hoffman, has passed. He served as a corpsman during Tet. He was a member of a Medivac team attached to the hospital ship Repose at 19. His memories were horrific. But he came home and dealt with demons. But even with that, he was still always there for a Vet. He helped them to get benefits that they didn't know existed. Saved many by always answering that late night call with a caring comment. Amazing guy. Personally, I don't know where I would be without him. We also had some excellent parties and adventures. Fair winds and following seas."
He was united in marriage to Judith Diane Northrop on July 30, 1966, at Louisburg, Kansas. They made their home in Oceanside, California, as Steve was in the Navy. They became the parents of one son Dustin. They moved to Paola in 1968. In September of 1985, they moved to Greeley.
He worked as a pipeline repairman for Panhandle Eastern for 10 years before having to discontinue his employment due to his health.
Steve enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He always had to have animals to take care of, be it fighting cocks, turkeys or goats. He was known as a good neighbor/friend, always willing to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susan Hayes, and two brothers Jerry and Richard Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife Judi of 54 years; his son Dustin of Greeley; 5 grandchildren Paul and Katie Morin, Stephen, Diana, and Ethan Hoffman; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. 913-294-2372 www.dengelmortuary.com
