Stephen "Steve" Howard French, 72, of Paola, passed away on January 24, 2023, at his home.
Visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Trinity Catholic School and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
He was born on October 18, 1950, to Charles and Patricia (Cook) French at Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Louisburg High School with the Class of 1969.
Stephen worked as a journeyman plumber for 39 years. He was partners with his dad and brother in General Plumbing and Heating for 10 years. He retired from Rodriquez Mechanical in 2008.
On February 14, 1970, he married Anna Banister in Bucyrus, Kansas. They became the parents of two children. They made their home in Spring Hill, Kansas for 40 years and then moved to Paola in 2018.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. He was also a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 8.
His hobbies included fishing and camping with family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife Anna; son Stephen "Andy" French (Robin) of Spring Hill; his daughter Melanie Beets (Bill) of Paola; four grandchildren Joe, Noah (Maddi), Nicholas (Molly), and Olivia (Dawson); great grandchildren Miles and Colter; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, and his sister Karen.
