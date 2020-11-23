1957-2020
Theodore Steven "Steve" Gress, age 63, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Paola Cemetery, Paola, Kansas.
Steve was born Tuesday, October 22, 1957, in Paola, KS, the son of Ted F. and Bonnie (Howard) Gress. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1976.
In January of 1979, Steve was married to Betty Cutshaw. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of one daughter. The marriage ended in divorce.
During his high school years, he worked at IGA and Buy Rite. He then worked in the oil fields for a period of time. He later went to work for Keaton Roofing and was currently working at Taylor Forge. He had been employed at Taylor Forge since 1996.
Steve had several hobbies. He enjoyed NASCAR and motorcycles. He played baseball in his younger years while in school and also on the local recreational men's baseball teams. He bowled in league tournaments for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter Amanda (David) Reimal of Archie, Missouri; his grandson Nigel Johnson of Archie, Missouri; three sisters, Mary Butel of Paola, Kelli (Paul) Noll of Paola, and Lori (Mike) Trickett of Katy, TX; many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Steve's Tribute Wall
