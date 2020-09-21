Steve Polkey, 71, of Paola, completed his long courageous battle at home on September 18th, 2020.
Steve was born to John (Jack) and Marie Polkey on July 27, 1949. He was the oldest child with four sisters. He grew up in Kansas City. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the Army, and served our country during the Vietnam War. In 1981, he began his career with Johnson County Government. He wore several hats, and made many lifelong friends during his 30 year career. This is also where he met the love of his life, Tammy. They were united in marriage in 1997. They enjoyed living on their farm, woodworking, and gardening.
Steve also loved to read. He could finish a Stephen King novel in a day. He completed crossword puzzles with a pen, because he knew all the answers. He also told stories. They may have been the same story you’d already heard, and they may have been “fish” stories, but they were great stories. He also loved fishing and the outdoors.
Steve is survived by his wife, Tammy, and his daughters, whom he took in 23 years ago, and loved as his own, Renee Bowman (Justin) of Paola, KS, and Sara Trammel (Derek) of McKinney, TX. He was also blessed with four grandchildren; Lily and Ryan of Paola, and Teagan and Harper of McKinney.
He is also survived by his sisters; Judy Polkey of Iowa, Pat Yount of Missouri, Mary Polkey (Robert) of North Carolina, and Martha Budiansky (Stephen) of Virginia. He was also blessed with three nieces and nephews; Sarah, Evie, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
We are honoring Steve’s request by not having a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.