1938-2023
Steve Richard Geiger of Paola, Ks, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at North Point of Paola, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 14, 1938, in Paola to John and Retta DeVore Geiger. Steve attended Paola schools and graduated with the PHS Class of 1957.
Steve worked at the GM Assembly Plant in Fairfax, Ks, retiring in 1995 after 33.5 years. He was not afraid of hard work starting at the age of 14 throwing newspapers from his bicycle in the north part of Paola. After retiring he worked at Country Lanes bowling alley and the Paola Car Wash.
After graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 3 years. He was stationed in Germany and spent leave time riding his motorcycle sightseeing in surrounding countries.
On June 23, 1961, Steve and Joyce Andrews were united in marriage at the Christian Church in LaCygne, Kansas. They became the parents of four sons Scott, Todd, Darren and Matthew.
Steve was very involved with the Paola Little League, coaching all his sons’ baseball teams. One of his proudest moments was coaching the 12-year old Paola All Stars who won the State Championship in 1979.
He loved fishing and the family spent many weekends at Milford Lake at Manhattan, Kansas. Steve was an avid bowler participating on men’s teams and mixed doubles with Joyce. Golfing was another interest after retirement.
Steve and Joyce traveled every summer in their RV with their best friends, Lee and Norma Lofton. The two couples visited most of the US states including Alaska. In 1997 Steve and Joyce visited Texas and for 24 years they made Orange Grove RV Park in Edinburg, Texas, their winter home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Fred Geiger, and sister Vida Ann Peak.
Steve is survived by his wife Joyce, of 62 years; sons Scott (Susan) Geiger, Paola, Todd (Nancy) Geiger, Paola, Darren (Lisa) Geiger LaCygne, Kansas, and Matthew (Helen) Geiger, Osawatomie; seven grandchildren Lanae (Chance) Rench-Vopat, Lawrence, Ashley (Edgar) Carpenter, Manassas, Virginia, Susan and Annika Geiger, Manassas, Virginia, Garrett Geiger, Gardner, Tristan (Jessica) Geiger, Louisburg, and Laura Geiger, Georgia; six great-grandchildren Elle, Jack, Bennett, and Hugh Carpenter, and Presley and Ryleigh Mills. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel. Interment will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Ottawa, Kansas, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
