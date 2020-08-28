Steven Bruce Craig, 69, Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
Cremation with a private family Celebration of Life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Horses and Heroes, 22052 W. 66th St #207 Shawnee, Kansas 66226. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Steve was born in Garnett, Kansas, on June 5, 1951, to Dory Doyle and Bonnie Lee (Layher) Craig. He grew up in Lenexa, Kansas, and graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School. Steve was a veteran of the United States Marines and Army, serving in both branches of service for four years each.
Steve married Carolyn Sue Rinehart on June 3, 2000, in Spring Hill, Kansas. He worked for Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, from which he retired. He started his own painting business, Craig’s Painting. Because of Steve’s love of horseback riding, he began S&S Stables, Hillsdale, Kansas, in 1998. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, country dancing and drag racing. He expressed his creativity through wood working and stain glass projects.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sue of the home; children: Jason Craig, Paola, Kansas, John and wife Julie Kleier Olathe, Kansas, Tina Kunz and fiancé Arik Tillery, Gardner, Kansas and Tim and wife Abby Kleier; siblings Mark and wife Cindy Craig, Olathe, Kansas and Cris Wood, Overland Park, Kansas 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.