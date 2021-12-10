1957-2021
Steven Lyle Hanson, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Paola Chapel, in Paola, Kansas. The family is requesting everyone attending the services who are not vaccinated, please wear a mask.
Steven was born Saturday, October 12, 1957, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Peter and Shirley “Sue” (Storey) Hanson. Steven grew up in Amboy and Plano IL and graduated from Plano high school. He was employed as a successful salesman for the Mueller Company for over thirty years, a company he loved and a place where he had many colleagues, clients and lifelong friends.
Steven was united in marriage to Judy Hanson. Together they pursued their shared dream of someday living in the country and rescuing and raising animals. More than ten years ago, they happily realized their dream by moving to their little slice of heaven outside of Paola, Kansas.
Steven is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughter Nicole Hansel of Plano, IL; his step daughters Danielle Thompson of Kansas City, KS and Jessica Hartsfield of Tallahassee, FL; his mother Sue Hanson of Plano, IL; his three sisters Pam, Terry and Lori; and all of his beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, Peter Hanson.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the ASPCA, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Steven’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
