Steven Ray Bigger, 54, of Paola, KS, passed away in Olathe Medical Center on June 26, 2022.
Steven was born in Baptist Memorial Hospital KC Mo on September 16, 1967, to Vivien Roscoe Bigger and Donald Bigger Sr. He attended Paola High School.
Steven worked as a Professional Painter for 39 years.
Steven is survived by his loving mother Vivien Roscoe Bigger Paola, KS, brother Robert Bigger Paola, KS, sister’s Victoria Bigger Townsend Sedalia, Mo, Christina Bigger Edgerton, Ks, niece’s Priscilla Bigger Smith Olathe, Ks, Shelby Londene Olathe, Ks, Breonna Bigger Lenexa, Ks, nephew’s Dustin Doty Wellsville, Ks, RJ Magee Olathe, Ks, Michael Londene Gardner, Ks, and predeceased by his father Donald Bigger Sr and brother Donald W. Bigger Jr.
Celebration of life will be held at Paola Community Center on August 20, 2022, from 11-2 p.m.
Food and Beverage will be provided.
Memorial donations may be made in Steven’s name to Vivien Bigger 715 S. Silver Paola KS.
