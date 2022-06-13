Sue Ann Crum, age 86, of Osawatomie died April 22, 2022, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
The family will have an open house Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2- 4 PM at The Cornerstone 425 6th St, Osawatomie, KS 66064.
Memorials are to Ascend Hospice send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
