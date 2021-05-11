1944-2021
Susan Brooks, age 76, lifelong Paola resident, passed away May 6, 2021, at Olathe Hospice House.
She was born Shirley Pauline Snow on August 1, 1944, to Wilma Cromer and Lee Campbell Snow in Kansas City, MO. On January 24, 1945, she was chosen by Noble and Josephine Light and Augusta Pike to be their daughter and granddaughter respectively. She graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1962.
She was married March 5, 1965, to Jerry Lee Jobe. To that union was born one daughter, Stacy Ann Jobe. The marriage ended in divorce in 1977. On May 9, 1980, she was married to Steven D. Brooks. That marriage also ended in divorce.
Mrs. Brooks attended KSTC at Emporia and after graduating in 1967, she returned to Paola and taught school until 1977. She worked as a vocational training specialist at Lakemary Center in Paola for several years. Most of her adult working life was spent in fields devoted to bettering life for children.
She was a member of the Paola Christian Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, beloved grandmother, and her birth mother Wilma Caudle, through whose efforts she was happily reunited with in March 1985 of Lebanon, Missouri.
She is survived by her daughter Stacy Smith (Dennis) and granddaughter Alyssa Jobe of rural Lane, KS; two brothers Pete Cromer and Larry Caudle of Lebanon, MO; 4 sisters Debbie Brook of Sequoia, GA, Peggy Stone, Bonnie Berry, and Connie Miller, all of Lebanon, MO.
As well as a love of children and animals, Mrs. Brooks loved nature, a love that was instilled early in life by her grandmother whom she lovingly called Ninner. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding and horses, playing cards, and visiting with friends and garage saling. She was also an avid reader.
Services will be a private intimate Celebration of Life at the family farm attended by her family. In accordance with the decedent's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or service. Memorials are to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Cremation.
