Susan E. Thompson, 72, of Topeka, passed away on March 18, 2021, at University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus.
She was born on July 31, 1948, to Lenord and Hazel (Mathia) Russell at Osawatomie, KS.
She is survived by her loving Husband, Eugene; Children, Tracy Thompson and Casey (Hal) Hutchins; 3 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren; and her Brother, Philip Russell.
Susan is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her son Todd Thompson.
Cremation will take place per Susan's wishes. No services will be conducted at this time.
www.ParkerPriceFH.com
