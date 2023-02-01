Susan Lydia (Sharp) Hiles, age 74, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing. She had incredible strength and courage in her fight against a rare terminal cancer; her bravery and continued love for her family will never be forgotten. Susan was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Susan was born on October 11, 1948, in Paola, KS. The middle child of eight she was raised in Osawatomie, KS, by her parents Robert Lee Sharp and Lottie Pauline (Henness) Sharp. Being the middle child, Susan helped raise her younger siblings while her parents worked, becoming like a second mom to some of them. She graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1966.
After graduating high school, Susan married her high school sweetheart, Jack Hiles, in 1968 after Jack’s return from the Vietnam War. Jack and Susan went on to have three daughters, and they were married for over 53 years. Susan devoted her life to raising her daughters, and later in life to helping care for her two grandchildren. Family came first to Susan, and she loved her family unconditionally.
Susan’s love and compassion for family was only matched by her incredible work ethic. In her early life she worked as a car hop, a dental assistant and she ran an in-home daycare. Together with her husband, she helped start two business’s; Rapid Air Freight, an air cargo company based at the Kansas City International Airport, and Rush Delivery, a local courier service. She was an incredible driver, and she knew all the best shortcuts in the city.
When she wasn’t working, Susan enjoyed hosting family dinners, and loved traveling to Disney World and Las Vegas. Susan had a deep love for animals and had several dogs and cats in her lifetime that were like family members to her.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband Jack Hiles of Overland Park, KS; parents Lottie P. Sharp and Robert L. Sharp of Osawatomie, KS; brother Wayne E. Sharp of Spring Hill, and sister Lisa Marie (Sharp) Presley of Spring Hill, KS.
Survivors include daughters Stefani Domenico and husband Vince, of Vancouver, WA; Kristina Carlson her husband Damon and son Preston, of Olathe, KS; and Cynthia Hiles and her daughter Maya Garcia of Overland Park, KS; brothers Eric Sharp of Greenwood, MO; Bob Sharp of Sarasota, FL; Mark Sharp of Leavenworth, KS; Donnie Sharp of TX; Allen Sharp of WI; and brother-in-law Ron Presley of Spring Hill, KS. Survivors also include many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place at the Fontana Cemetery in Fontana, KS. followed by a private Celebration of Life luncheon in Olathe, KS.
