Susan Lynette Dunaway, age 75, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Susan was born in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Theadore B. Wilson and Colena (Perdue) Wilson Cunningham. She was the seventh child of a seventh child (her mother) and was born on 7/7/1947.
She was married to Ronald Baecker which later ended in divorce.
Susan was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Dunaway in November of 1971.
She worked at Bendix/King Radio and Garmin for many years.
Susan was a wonderful artist. She enjoyed drawing and painting. She was an avid Chiefs fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, three sisters Joyce Hamm, Lily Ann Keimig, and Gloria Gray, and one brother Ted Wilson.
Survivors include two daughters Angela Prothe (Glenn) of Paola, KS, Brandy Hempen (Jeff) of Raytown, MO; 3 granddaughters Andrea Cunningham (Todd) of Gardner, Holly Anderson (Seth) of Parkville, MO, and Lydia Prothe of Paola; 1 great granddaughter Ivy Prothe and one great grandson who will be making his debut in November; her sister Peggy Turney of Paola; her brother Carl Wilson (Faye) of Cadmus; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice House or Miami County Cancer Foundation which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Susan’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
