Suzanne Reedy

Suzanne Michelle Reedy 54, of Louisburg, KS, passed on Sunday, February 23, surrounded by her family and the grace of God.
Rosary will be prayed 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea 22779 Metcalf Bucyrus, KS. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial to follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Suzanne married her best friend, Jon Reedy, in 1990 when they began their life together. Together they created three beautiful children, Danielle (24), James (22) & Abigail (20).
Suzanne was an extraordinary woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music on the patio, and being involved in her community. Suzanne was a woman of faith, always striving to see the blessings in her everyday life. Suzanne lived a selfless life and tried to be involved in as much as she could. Anyone who has met Suzanne knows that she would drop anything to be at your side.
Suzanne was the best wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend to anyone she met. She sparked joy and touched the hearts of many people along her journey of life.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Goode, and brother-in-law, Michael Caswell.
We know now she rests with the Lord, leaving behind her husband of nearly 30 years, her children, her two parents; Bob & Dolores Goode, her siblings; Robert Goode, Greg Goode (Suzie), Debbie Caswell, Mike Goode (Jill), Mark Goode (Amy), Donald Goode, Paul Goode (Annie), Mary Margaret Richardson (Kelly), David Goode (Angela), and Matt Goode.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Vasculitis Foundation or to the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS, 66053 913-837-4310
