1957-2023
Suzanne "Suzy" F. Wilcox, 65, of Paola, KS, passed away April 2, 2023 at the University of Kansas Hospital after a several year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071; funeral: 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Osawatomie Presbyterian Church, 344 Main St., Osawatomie, Kansas 66064; burial: Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorial contributions are to the ALS Association - Mid-America Chapter and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Suzy was born on November 8, 1957 to George Frolik and Eileen (Churchill) Frolik Spears.
Suzy attended and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1976. She attended Washburn University for one year, and then transferred and graduated from Kansas State University in 1979 with her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She then furthered her education and earned a master's degree in Special Education from the University of Kansas.
She married Arlen Wilcox of Paola on July 28, 1979. They made their home in Paola. They had three children Clint, Emily, and Mallory.
After graduation, she began her teaching career in Paola at Lakemary Center, then taught in the Olathe School District for many years, and ended her career teaching in Paola School District 368, before retiring in 2018. She was awarded the Paola School District Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2016. Her students knew her as Miss Suzy. Teaching was her passion and she had a tremendous impact on many students’ lives. She was loved by many of her former students and their families. She served children in many capacities whether it was teaching at school, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, serving on the Autism Support team for the local special education cooperative and supporting other teachers; she truly loved what she did.
Suzy had many interests. Her Irish ancestry was important to her, as was her passions of gardening, antiquing, traveling, her K-State Wildcats, and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dogs. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Osawatomie and served on many committees and volunteered whenever she could.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Arlen; son Clint (Shannon) Wilcox of Forney, Texas; daughters Emily (Jeff) Reece of Hutchinson, Kansas and Mallory (Brad) Green of Paola, Kansas; grandchildren Parker Wilcox and Madelyn, Olivia, and Collin Green; her brother Richard Frolik of Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law Bonnie (Allen) McKoon; and a niece and nephew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.