Taylor Kyle Kueser, 26, passed away, on Wednesday, in his home in North Carolina. He was born April 15th, 1993 in Fayetteville, NC., and grew up in Louisburg, KS., where he graduated in 2011.
He is preceded in death by his, Great grandparents, Archie & Lelia Norris, grandfather Jimmy Norris, and Great Grandmother Vera Dakin.
He leaves behind his children Leah Avery Renee, 21 months, Cason Ryan, 3 1/2 months, and girlfriend Melissa Murray; Jason & Michelle Kueser(step mother), brothers Nathaniel & Christopher Kueser. Allison(mother); his grandparents Harold & Cecelia Kueser and Ann Norris. And many family and friends
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made to The Taylor Kueser memorial gofundme.com account for his two children.
There will be a celebration of life April 18th, 2020 from 1p-4p, for anyone who would like to attend at 36859 Rockville Rd, Louisburg, KS. 66053
