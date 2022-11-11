Ted Harry Hodgson, 78, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas.
Ted was born Sunday, August 6, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Frank H. and Emma (Cairns) Hodgson. He attended Southwest High School and graduated from Pem Day School in Kansas City. He earned his undergraduate and master's degree from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida.
He was previously married to Margrit "Rusty" Reinhartz in June of 1966 at Cologne, Germany.
He worked at Maritz Travel Company as a tour director for many years before changing his career to the field of finance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James F. Hodgson.
Survivors include two brothers Richard (Elizabeth) Hodgson of Newnan, GA, and William R. (Susan) Hodgson of Overland Park, KS; nieces and nephews Ashley Hodgson, Brad Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Daniel Hodgson, Evan Hodgson, Ryan Hodgson, Nathan Hodgson, and Rebecca (Hodgson) Coker; sister-in-law Neysa Hodgson; and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ted’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.