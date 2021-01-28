1964-2021
Teresa (Fort) Chancellor, 56, Spring Hill, KS, died 1/25/21.
Memorial visitation: 1:30-3:00 p.m., Saturday, 1/30/2021 at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors: husband Robert; mother Shirley Fort of Wellsville; two sons Garrett of Spring Hill and Sean of the home; brother Ray Fort of Colorado; sister Jenny Klamm of Wellsville; and two granddaughters Addilyn Marie and Oakley Rose.
Memorials: Toys for Tots or St. Jude’s Children’s
Hospital sent c/o the funeral home.
