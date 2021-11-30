Teri Jo (Hunt) Davis passed away November 20, 2021, at the age of 64, at her home in Manhattan, KS, surrounded by family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She lived her life with bravery and grace and is described by many who knew her as a strong and kind woman who continued to fight to the end.
Teri was born in Gardner, Kansas, on October 12, 1957, to Hollis William Hunt and Shirley Ann (Johnson) Hunt of Osawatomie, KS. She grew up on the family farm north of Osawatomie, Kansas, where she spent her days outside racing her tricycle, making mud pies for the pets, spending time outdoors, and spending time in various other activities and mischief-making with her siblings.
By the time she entered Junior High School and high school, she became her dad’s right-hand man. She enjoyed helping him around the farm, and this love of the outdoors continued throughout her life.
She attended Osawatomie High School and graduated in 1975. After graduation she attended Kansas State University where she obtained a degree in Fashion Merchandising in 1979, and was awarded a Master’s degree in Administration in 2001.
Teri worked in multiple roles throughout her nearly 40 years with Kansas State University. Most recently as a Human Resources Administrator for Research & Extension and the College of Agriculture until her retirement in 2019.
She enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, attending auctions and thrifting, gardening, and the outdoors. A talented seamstress and crafter, Teri enjoyed making clothing and other items for herself and others throughout her life.
Teri also had a passion for traveling. She traveled throughout the United States, North America, Central America, and Europe. A few of her favorite places that she visited included Europe, Hawaii, Colorado, and Alaska.
Teri found a home and fellowship at the Zeandale Community Church, where she was a member. She enjoyed her participation in the women’s group and in the church choir.
Survivors include husband Mark Davis; son Matthew Davis; daughter Lauren Davis; Brother Dan Hunt (Erika Hunt) of Louisburg, KS; Sisters Kay Hunt of Ottawa, KS; and Sheri Johnson (Bruce Johnson) of Nixa, MO; and many additional family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Zeandale Community Church in Zeandale, KS.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Zeandale Community Church in Zeandale, KS, followed by burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Services will also be streamed online for those unable to attend at: https://youtu.be/CWMs_odoseI
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website http://ymlfuneralhome.com/.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to The Zeandale Community Church and METAvivor, an organization for metastatic breast cancer research, support, and awareness. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
