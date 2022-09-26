Terry B. Ruby, 86, of Hillsdale, passed away September 24 at his home.
Terry was born on January 12, 1936, in Pomeroy, Kansas, to Elmer Stanton Ruby and Sophia Kubitza Ruby.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Soetaert in June of 1965 and together they had four children. He served in the National Guard for 6 years. Terry was a Financial Advisor most of his working career.
Terry is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home, son Jeffrey (Bernice), son Brian (Amy), daughter Tamara (Stephen) Smith, and daughter Angela (Michael) Carrington. There are 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 3 greats on the way. Brother-in-law, Fred (Linda) Soetaert and sister-in-law, Glenda Ruby. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Services held Wednesday, September 28th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity School in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS 66071. Please go to share a memory or to leave condolences to the family of Terry to the share memory tab at Dengelmortuary.com.
