1958-2022
Terrance "Terry" Joseph Domnanish, 63, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Advent Health Hospital, Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
Visitation 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by 6:30 p.m. funeral Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Terry was born Friday, December 12, 1958, at Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Eugene J. and Hazel (Perry) Domnanish.
Terry was united in marriage to Maria Estela Galvan and they became the parents of two sons Brant and Darin. His wife Maria and son Brant preceded him in death in 2021.
He had worked at Brogden GMC at Olathe and Lang Chevrolet at Paola in car sales for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, gardening, purchasing antiques and tools at auctions, and touring wineries. He was an avid sports fan with football being his favorite sport and baseball coming in at a close second. He loved vacationing and traveling with his wife Maria. His future plans were to travel the United States camping, mining stones and gems, and fly fishing.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis Domnanish, and sister Carolyn Dahl.
Survivors include his son Darin Domnanish of Lawrence, KS; two sisters Patricia Domnanish of Kansas City, KS and Rita Murphy of Shawnee, KS; brother James Domnanish of Spring, TX; two granddaughters Liliana and Teagan; many other relatives and friends.
