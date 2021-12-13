1924-2021
Thelma "Jean" Burkhart, 97, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Life Care Center Nursing Home, Osawatomie, KS.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Paola Chapel, Paola. Burial to follow services at Scott Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Dengel & Son.
Thelma Jean Burkhart was born Friday, June 6, 1924, in Madison, KS, the daughter of Herchel and Sophia (Blanck) Cauldwell. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Willow Springs, MO, where she would live until graduating high school.
She was one of ten children and remained close to her siblings her entire life. Throughout her lifetime, family reunions were a festive occasion where she and her sisters would spend hours in the kitchen cooking, giggling, and having the time of their lives. She grew up attending the Church of the Brethren.
After graduation, she worked at the Sunflower Ammunition plant, assembling rocket fuel cylinders. Sometimes, the cylinders would ignite and explode, which, she said, “would really keep you on your toes.” She was also employed for a time at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
In 1945, Jean was visiting her grandparents in Virgil, KS when she met Walter Eugene Burkhart. He was just returning home from service in WWII, where he had received a Purple Heart as a gunner on the B-24 Liberator Bomber. In 1947, they were united in marriage. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Kansas City, KS, where Walter was employed and a member of the Local Asbestos Workers Union. Not able to give up their agricultural roots, they drove every weekend to Willow Springs to work a small farm they owned there. During this time, they were blessed to have two sons: Walter Eugene Jr. (1948) and Dennis Ray (1950).
In 1961, they relocated to rural Paola, Kansas to farm and operate a dairy. They also became part owners of the Paola Ford Tractor Dealership. Sadly, Walter Sr. passed away suddenly at the age of 42, leaving Jean a young widow with one son in high school and the other a freshman in college. After, Walter’s passing, Jean sold the family farm and moved to Gardner, KS. She later came to regret that decision and when that very same farmhouse came up for sale in 1977, she bought it. Since her home was located where the Hillsdale Lake was soon to be constructed, she took on the task of moving the two-story, one-hundred-year-old landmark up the road about two miles. It was quite an undertaking, which was documented at the time in the local newspaper.
Jean loved her neighbors in the community of Paola/Hillsdale and was an active and energetic participant. She was a member of the YM (Young Mothers) Club from 1961 until her passing. She and her husband were also involved in the Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Club.
Jean had a strong sense of patriotism and civic duty, volunteering as a poll worker for many state and local elections. She loved gardening, baking, being with her family, and animals. She was a quiet, kind, and strong woman who was the backbone of her family and treasured by her friends. She will be dearly missed by those that loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter E. Burkhart, Sr., sons Walter E. Burkhart, Jr. and Dennis Burkhart, sister Arlene "Rene" Cauldwell, and two brothers Bill and Larry Cauldwell.
Survivors include two granddaughters Leslie (David) Madden of Osawatomie, KS and Jennifer Burkhart of Paola, KS; two sisters Carol Ann Hiler of Willow Springs, MO and Myrtle "Sug" Trogdon of Alma, KS; four brothers Jack, Herchel, Joe, and Lynn Cauldwell all of Willow Springs, MO; daughter-in-law Lynette Burkhart; nine great-grandchildren Paul and KateLynn Morin, Stephen and Diana Hoffman, Delaney, Drake, Reed, Pierce and Bretley Madden; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Abigail, Paislee and Lainey Morin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Thelma Jean Burkhart’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
