Theodore Martin "Ted" Jones, Jr., age 86, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away on May 25, 2022, at his home of 57 years.
Ted was born February 5th, 1936, in Gypsum, Kansas. He was the first of four children to Theodore Martin Jones, Sr., and Ruby Genieve Jones. He grew up along the Missouri Pacific Railroad where his grandparents worked. The family moved to Osawatomie so his dad could work on the railroad.
During high school he installed TV antennas for Cuddy Electric. Ted graduated from Osawatomie High School with the class of 1954. After high school, Ted became an electrician due to the encouragement of his grandmother and another relative. He became a member of the IBEW #124. During his time as an electrician he worked for only two electrical contractors Monarch Electric and Mark 1 in Kansas City. Then he traveled the country installing ice plants for Kold Draft of Grandview, Missouri.
Ted married Kathryn Hime on March 11th, 1962. They had two children Douglas Clark Jones and Rae Lynn Jones. The family moved three times in the span of 5 years all in Osawatomie and found “home” at 501 Pacific since 1965.
Ted was a man of many trades and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Elks, and the First Baptist Church of Osawatomie. He was in the National Guard for a period of 13 years. He constructed and ran the first car wash in the area along with the Tri-County Ice Company. He also worked for Enviro-Line of Osawatomie. After the death of Rae Lynn he returned to the electrical trade working for Capital Electric at St. Luke’s south hospital during construction.
In his retirement he began to drive for the Apple Bus Company. He quickly became the bus driver that coaches and kids requested to take them to places. In the 90’s he purchased a 180Lark airplane. He learned to fly and enjoyed taking people up with him. Unfortunately Katie did not like flying so Ted sold his plane.
Ted’s main hobby was anything that involved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. They were his pride and joy and if someone didn’t know it they would after they had a conversation with him. You would always find him in the stands alongside Katie supporting whoever they were watching. He was their biggest supporter. Ted had a great sense of humor and never complained about any of life's issues. He loved people and was famous for giving out hugs. If Ted was giving you a hard time you knew he loved you.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Ruby. Along with his sisters Joyce and Cheryl, and brother Bob, and his daughter Rae Lynn. Ted is survived by his wife Katie: his son Doug (Susie) Jones of Osawatomie. Grandkids Chad (Kaitlin) Jones of Osawatomie, Jessica Jones of Osawatomie, Seth (Hayley) of Osawatomie, and Colby Jones of Osawatomie. Great grandkids (Chad & Kaitlin) Cade, Elizabeth, and Henry and (Seth & Hayley) Avery Jones, along with other friends and family.
Visitation was 5-7 pm May 30th at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Service was 10 am May 31st at First Baptist Church of Osawatomie. Burial Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the First Baptist Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
