1930-2021
Theresa Kelsey, age 91, Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Life Care Center in Osawatomie.
Survivors include husband Ned, children: Lynn Leishman, Dave Kelsey, Ronda Chance, Mike Kelsey, John Kelsey, and Chris Kelsey.
Services are pending with Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
