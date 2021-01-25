Thomas E. Morris Sr., age 86, passed away on January 18, 2021, at the University Of Kansas Medical Center.
Thomas Elroy Morris Sr. was born on July 31, 1934, to Julia and Martin Morris. He grew up in Hillsdale, KS, in a large, loving family of 7 including 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Tom was united in marriage to Opal Reeves on May 8, 1959. They were married 60 years and were blessed with 3 children - Tommy, Timmy and Teressa, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren with 3 more expected this year.
Tom or “Pappy” as he was known worked as a laborer at the Hercules Power Plant from 1953-1955 then as a firefighter for the City of Olathe from 55-56. In 1956 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Korea for over a year and received a medal for good conduct. He was honorably discharged in 1959 and immediately joined the U.S. Naval Reserves where he served until 1963. He went to work for Producers, Inc as a supervisor overseeing the loading of box cars from 1960-1977. Tom began working for Cummins Mid-America as a parts manager in 1977 and retired from there after 17 years in 1994.
Pappy was known for his love and devotion to his family, his kind heart and sense of humor. He loved to give everyone a hard time. If he teased you, he liked you! He enjoyed camping and was the President of the Twin Rivers Camping Club. He loved to golf, attend his kids and grandkids sporting events and was an avid collector of many things. In recent years he enjoyed refurbishing and selling cell phones.
Tom was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Opal. He is survived by sons Tommy Morris (Jayme) and Timmy Morris: daughter Teressa Ruggles (Matt) all of Paola; brother Denny Morris of Olathe; grandchildren and great grandchildren, T.J. (Sarah) Morris and Maverick, Taryn Morris, Trenton (Emilee) Morris and Hunter, Stephanie (Jason) Yates and Aniston, Ellie and Jacelyn, Tiffany Morris (Michael) and Presley, Timmie (J.D.) Weyer and Archer, Tanner (Hunter) O’Brien, Dailey Mitchell, Cooper Ruggles, Tyler (Lara) Murdock and Everett; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
There will be an opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects and sign the memorial book between 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday Jan. 25th, at Dengel & Sons in Paola. Due to Covid guidelines, the immediate family will not be there to greet guests.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Olathe, KS (13901 S. Black Bob Rd) on Tuesday, Jan. 26th at 11:00 a.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony which will include military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to PACA in his honor.
