Scottsdale - Thomas E (Tom) Lank Jr. 87 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away at his home on February 25, 2023, with his family by his side.
Tom was born on June 24, 1935, in Lane, Kansas, to Thomas E Lank Sr. and Margaret Chesney. He was the eldest of three children. He proudly served in the US Navy where he received his GED.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary (Brucks) of the home, a sister Catherine (Jim) Blair-Green, Louisburg, Kansas, three children Thomas E. Lank III (Charlene), Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Perry (Kim), Scottsdale, and Chris (Tanya), Phoenix. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Travis, Jeremiah (Jessica), Amber, Rebecca (Nick), Jeff, Nichole (Dean), Jake, Ethan and Garrett and two great grandsons, Jason and Nico.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Norman of Vero Beach, Florida.
Tom's career after an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1958 included serving as an EMT and working on a construction crew in Kansas and driving a city bus for the City of Phoenix, retiring from Phoenix Transit in 1997.
A service has been held in the Chapel of Generation Church, Mesa, Arizona. An additional service will be at the chapel of Central Assembly of God church, Springfield, Missouri on March 22nd, 2023. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30, followed by the memorial service at 1:30. Following that service, military honors and internment of ashes will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri at 3:00 p.m.
In memory of Tom (Sonny), donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or the American Cancer Society.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.