Thomas Edward Masoner, age 88, Fontana, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He was born on December 28, 1932, in Louisburg, Kansas, the son of Elmer K. and Emma Faye Hoge. He graduated from Louisburg High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom was united in marriage to Marilyn Stainbrook on October 16, 1955. He was a farmer in every sense of the word. He was a member of the American Legion, and past member of the Soil Conservation Board, Water Board, and served as a 4-H Leader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ralph Masoner and a sister, Nelle Fay Masoner. Tom is survived by his wife, Marilyn, a son, Norman Masoner(Shelli), two daughters, Ann Christiansen(Greg) and Sharon Trimble(Rick), four grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Tanner, and Mariah, and five great-grandchildren, Dayton, Milli, Wade, Heidi and Harvey.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Friday at the La Cygne Chapel. Contributions are suggested to Linn County Care to Share or Olathe Hospice, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.