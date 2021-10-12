Thomas Eugene Schasteen, age 86, formerly of Mound City, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Graveside service will be held 10 am Monday, October 18, 2021, at Fort Scott National Cemetery. Contributions can be made to your charity of choice. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
