Thomas K. Cutshaw, 63, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS. He was born November 18, 1959, in Paola, KS, the son of Thomas L. Cutshaw and Fredia N. (Peugh) Cutshaw.
Thomas worked as a carpenter for his father’s construction company, Cutshaw Construction in Miami County, KS, for many years.
He married Susan Richards in August of 1980. They later divorced.
Thomas will be remembered for being independent, stubborn, a character with a good sense of humor and a Jack-of-all-trades.
Mr. Cutshaw was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, James Robert Cutshaw.
Survivors include two daughters, LaDonna Pulsipher of Ottawa, KS, and Katherine “Annie” Newman and her husband Allen of Greenfield, IN; a step-mom, Linda Umscheid of DeSoto, KS; two brothers, Thomas D. Cutshaw of Orgeon and Jerry L. Cutshaw and his wife, Kari of Florida; two sisters, Katie Robbins and her husband, Robert of Yorkville, IL and Kim Nowak and her husband, Jim of Bancroft, MI; and a long-time friend, Greg Gibson and his wife, Brenda of Louisburg, KS.
Cremation is planned. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
