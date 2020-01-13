Thomas “Tommy” Martin Mang, 68, of Paola, KS, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
The family will hold a small, private memorial service at the family farm at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Tommy was born Dec. 29, 1951 in Kansas City, MO, to Martin and Gertrude Mang. He grew up in Prairie Village, KS where he graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School.
Tommy graduated with a BS in Animal Science in 1974 from Kansas State Univ. After graduation, Tommy made his way back to the Kansas City area and took over the day-to-day operations at the Mang family farm near Wellsville, KS. Tommy enjoyed being a farmer and cattleman and held those roles until his death. He will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Tommy is survived by his sister Patricia and her husband Paul Morano of Loveland, CO; nephews Ryan Mang and Drew Morano and niece Lauren Chard.
