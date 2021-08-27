Thomas Michael “Mike” McCauley, 67, of Olathe, KS, passed peacefully August 24th, 2021.
I have always felt that I was the luckiest guy I knew. Well, the last eight months or so haven’t been as awesome as I had hoped and the last few weeks really were below expectations.….but generally I lived an enjoyable life with a good dose of adventure.
I was born April 2, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas…the first child of my generation for both sides of my family. With my parents and siblings we lived in the greater Kansas City area, San Antonio and then Houston. I left for college moving to Austin in 1972, back to Houston and then Salt Lake City, Denver, back to Kansas City, then St. Louis, Sacramento and returned to the Kansas City area in 1999.
In 1983, I married Sarah Anne Call and together we had two children, Aimee Brenna and Thomas Matthew “Matt”. While that marriage ended in divorce we created two wonderful children together and I will always care for Sarah.
In 2000, I married Julia Alicia Greene. Julie and I had three boys, Christopher Michael, Samuel Denver and Zachary William. My life was blessed by Julie and her love of all five children and support of me during a career change that was far from easy. Julie’s care and love for me over this past year have been more than anyone could hope for – so I am back to being the luckiest guy I know.
I attended St. Edward’s University for two years and continued to take courses at The University of Utah and Rockhurst University while working full time before being awarded an undergraduate degree from Maryville University in 1993. I was fortunate to visit all fifty states and seven foreign countries.
The best part of my life was my five really wonderful children. Watching all of them interact with each other as they grew was some of the greatest moments of my life.
So far, I have five grandchildren…Lily and Henry Westerhaus and Maeve, Meara and Mattie McCauley. They are awesome and have always brought a smile to my face.
My parents predeceased me; my brother Patrick McCauley (Laurie) and my sister Julie Wiles (Gregg) remain.
I leave behind my children, all of whom I adore, Aimee Westerhaus (Jeff), Matthew (Kelcey), Christopher, Samuel and Zachary, and my wife Julie whom I love very, very much. I am comforted in my belief that we will see each other again.
I hope I have made a difference.
Finally, a few passing thoughts…… I really hope the devil is just now finding out I have died. Please don’t simply abandon your grocery cart, push it in place with the other carts or in the parking lot corral so it’s easier on the next person. Stay out of the left lane unless you’re passing, it’s polite and, in some cases, it’s the law. Wear a mask - is it really that big of a deal? Kale is not for eating – it’s a garnish. I wish I had done more, but I procrastinated and ran out of time. Every boy should have a dog, and I hope I get to see Biff, Bamboo, Aspen, Amber and Katy where I am going.
Services will be held on Sunday August 29th, 2021, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home (14275 S Black Bob Rd). Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will follow.
For more, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.