Thomas V. Rosner, Sr., 98, died October 14, 2022. He was born August 18, 1924, to Herman A. and Anna Kelly Rosner, the second of eight children. He was born in Wea, Kansas and lived there, or nearby, for all but 20 years of his life.

During World War II he worked at Pratt-Whitney where he met and married Ora Elizabeth “Betty” Oliver August 27, 1945.

