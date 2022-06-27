Timothy Hyland, 54, of Quenemo, KS, passed away June 24, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053. Funeral 10:00 am, Friday, July 1, 2022, also at the chapel. Burial at Aubry Cemetery.
To read the full obituary visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053.
(913) 837-4310
