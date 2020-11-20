Timothy Raymond "Tim" Windler, 74, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 15th, 2020, at his residence.
Timothy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 18, 1946, a son of Elizabeth (Minden) and Lester Windler.
Tim attended Trinity Lutheran School in the Block Community rural Paola, Kansas, and graduated from Paola High School, Paola, Kansas, in 1964. He then attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.
He was Baptized and Confirmed into the Trinity Lutheran Church of the Block Community rural Paola, Kansas.
Through the years Tim worked as a parts manager for Landsco for 10 years and Dauer Implement for 25 years from which he retired both of Salina, Kansas.
Tim enjoyed music very much and sang and played guitar in various bands including the Sundusters and Classic Heart to name a few. He also loved watching sports and going to games, working crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and word searches. Tim was a quiet, gentle, and kind person.
Timothy Raymond Windler was united in marriage to Julie C. Zimmerman Davis and they were able to share 35 years together.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Julie Davis Windler, of Salina, Kansas; his children, Dustin "Dusty" Farris and husband Chris, of Salina, Kansas, and Jaryl Davis, of Castle Rock, Colorado; his siblings, Greg Windler and wife Karen, of Paola, Kansas, and Becky Stutzman and husband Brett, of Paola, Kansas; his brother-in-law, Joe Stephens and wife Christie, of Paola, Kansas; his step-brother, Gary Minden, of McLouth, Kansas; and his favorite grandchildren, Derek Weis and Daryan Weis; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elizabeth Windler Minden, his step-father, Ralph Minden; a sister, Christine Stephens; and his step-brother, Dave Minden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salina Animal Services and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Timothy Raymond Windler please visit our Sympathy Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.