Timothy Sean "Doc" Smith, age 47, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Johnny Allen Smith and Claudette Irene Hearn. He was raised most of his life by Opal Ruth Smith. He graduated from Pleasanton High School.
He then received a Bachelor's Degree from DeVry University and a Master's Degree from Keller Graduate School. He served his country in the United States Army. His family was very proud of his service to our Country. He was united in marriage to Stephanie Catron.
Tim was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed shooting pool, dirt track racing, listening to Luke Combs, Chiefs Football, Royals Baseball and being involved with anything that had to do with his Dad's music.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Tim is survived by his wife Stephanie, a son, Phillip Smith, daughter, Piper Smith, brother, Johnny Smith(Ann), two sisters, Phyllis Pennington-Whittle(Matt), and a niece and nephew Abigail and Adam Whittle whom he helped raise.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mound City, Kansas. Vigil including Rosary will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 26, followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Tim Smith Family, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, KS, 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
To view the service online, go to YouTube and search Sacred Heart Mound City, KS.
