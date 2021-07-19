Timothy T. Tucker, age 73, Linn Valley, KS, passed away July 17, 2021.
Graveside 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel.
Contributions suggested to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS, 66040
