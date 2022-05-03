1962-2022
Timothy "Timmy" Earl Morris, 59, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Graveside services will be held at Paola Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022.
Timmy was born Friday, November 9, 1962, in Olathe, KS, the son of Thomas Elroy and Opal (Reeves) Morris.
Timmy was united in marriage to Tammy Massey in 1989 and they became the parents of three daughters. They later divorced.
He worked at J & J Asphalt for most of his adult life. In recent years he worked for Goode Concrete Design. His work ethic was unmatched and he had an eye for detail. He was very skilled at operating many different types of equipment and was never one to shy away from any physical labor. His desire for perfection added an artful touch to all his work. He was loved by all his co-workers.
He loved being outdoors and his number one hobby was horse shoes. He was passionate about sports; whether it was playing, coaching or refereeing. In his younger years, he excelled in track, wrestling, baseball and football. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a certified wrestling referee for high school and Kids' Club wrestling. He loved coaching his daughters in summer softball and track. As an adult he enjoyed golfing, being a member of the Rowdy's semi-pro baseball team and was very proud to be one of the original members of the Midwest Otters' softball team.
He was a huge KU fan, so much that at one time he turned an entire room into a Jayhawk shrine. He made many friends throughout his lifetime. He was well known for his kind heart, sense of humor and infectious laugh. His motto was work hard, play hard, live hard and love hard. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Elroy Sr. and Opal (Reeves) Morris.
Survivors include his brother Tommy (Jayme) Morris, Jr. of Paola; sister Teressa (Matt) Ruggles of Paola; three daughters Tiffany Morris (Michael Maris) of Gardner, Timmie Weyer (J.D.) of Gardner, andTanner O'Brien (Hunter) of Gardner; step-daughter Stephanie Yates (Jason) of Centerville; 7 grandchildren Presley, Shane, Archer, Henry, Aniston, Elliott, and Jacelyn; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Paola Wrestling Club c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Timmy’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
