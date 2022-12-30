Todd “Papa Todd” Macartney Johnson passed away on December 25, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N Metcalf Rd Louisburg, KS 66053. Military honors will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service. Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Todd was born on December 2, 1946, to Jeffries and Jane Johnson in Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kim Johnson, and sister Melanie Fox. He is survived by his daughter Heather Wilson and husband Steve Wilson of Louisburg, KS, grandson Daniel Wilson and fiancé Lindsey Turner of Spring Hill, KS, granddaughter Sarah Wilson of Pittsburg, KS, great granddaughter Hailie of Gardner, KS, his sister Cindy Johnson of Colorado as well as numerous cousins and nieces.
Todd graduated from West Covina High School in Covina, CA. Following a few years in junior college, he served 2 years in the Army during the Vietnam War Era at the Pentagon as a file clerk for one of the Generals. Todd dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and attended some school however he spent most of his life self-employed with work including plumbing, general construction, excavation, painting, and more. He was also an over-the-road truck driver for many years and one was always reminded he was the best driver in the car even if he was in the passenger seat.
Todd was as sharp as a tack. He had what some would call a photographic memory, which made the many stories he would tell that much better. He could recall interactions and conversations from all throughout his life down to the most minute detail often including dates and sometimes times. And as most would lose this trait in the later years of life, Todd retained his intelligence and memory to the very end. Yes, Todd had the capacity of a genius, but more importantly, a heart of gold. He would never give up a chance to help someone whenever he possibly could. In his final days, he focused on charity and giving back to veterans in need. He stressed every day that the most important thing was to “be kind”. This was of course personified through his big, beautiful smile.
Throughout his life, Todd enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was camping or hiking in the mountains. Fittingly, he lived most of his life in states with this environment, in Colorado, California and Oregon. He was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan as well as a fan of the Sacramento Kings, though toward the end, he was converted and cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs. Todd loved and cherished his family and friends dearly, and was very proud of his ancestry, and where he came from.
Though he was a man of science and fact, Todd eventually formed a relationship with God with authenticity, and was blessed and filled with the Holy Spirit.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff of Leavenworth VA Community Living Center hospice for taking such good care of him.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Wishes For Our Heroes, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
