1958-2022
Tony Byers, 63, Osawatomie, formerly of Paola, died 3/12/2022.
Visitation: 2-4pm, 3/27/2022 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola.
Funeral: 10:30am, 3/28/2022 at Paola Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Burial: Paola Cemetery w/military honors.
Survivors: wife Tonya; children Christopher, Aleah, Reanna, Awnesty, and Kardell; siblings
Robert, Rick, Betty Jo Yilla, Carol Bell, and Ella Lane.
Memorials: American Diabetes Association or Tonya Byers for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.