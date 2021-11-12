6/20/32-11/03/21
Toshi is safe in the Lord’s arms. She loved to sing and entertain everyone she met. She sang with her whole heart and played her harmonica. Everyone loved her!!!
Toshi was a character and quite the dancer. Her favorite songs were “What a friend we have in Jesus”, “Amazing Grace”, “The Yellow Rose of Texas”, “Que Sera Sera”, and especially “You are my Sunshine”.
Toshiko grew up in Okinawa. She moved to the U.S. in 1974, a widow with 7 children. She lived in Trenton New Jersey, Mesa Arizona and Paola Kansas. She was adored by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many loving friends. She was a beloved member of Louisburg Baptist Temple. Sayonara Mommasan, until we meet again.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Mastalsz and beloved son David Mastalsz.
She is survived by her sister Chio Beasley, 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life is Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 Louisburg Baptist Temple 6961 W. 271st St. Louisburg. KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.