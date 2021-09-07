Tracy A. Brown, age 57, passed away August 27, 2021, in Olathe, KS.
Tracy was loved by many people. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fuhr, of the home, three brothers Kenneth Brown, Bryan Brown, and Robert Brown, and two sisters Beverly Brown and Melissa Hughes. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wed, Sept 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS followed by funeral services on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., also in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment, Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.