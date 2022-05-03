1947-2022
Treva Nadine Zemp passed away May 1, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 25, 1929, in Cedar Vale, KS to Carl M. and Treva Mae (Green) Wilkinson.
She was married June 10, 1947, to Walter E. Zemp. To this union were born; Dwight (Sally) Zemp, Arlene (Ollie) Cromwell, Marilyn (Rob) Roberts, and Dean Zemp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Leon Wilkinson, two daughters-in-law, Paula (Sonner) Zemp and Ann (Faulkner) Zemp.
She is survived by her children; nephew Marvin (Carline) Wilkinson; niece Beverly (Greg) Webb; grandchildren Jennifer Zemp (Kimberley Isabell), Jeff (Jennifer) Zemp, Jon David (Kirsten) Zemp, Morgan Norris Wamsley, J.D. Norris, Sara (Rob) Smith, Zack (Kristin) Zemp, and DeAnna (Jarrod) Power; great grandchildren Zane, Wyatt, Dakota, Addison, London, Holdin, Bridger, Corbin, Bryer, Zoey, and Alexander.
Nadine’s first love was her Lord Jesus, spending many hours in serving and ministering to her family and others. She traveled many miles in support of her sons’ sports events. She was a 4-H leader and spent many weeks at the county fair.
Following a move to McPherson and Salina communities, she worked with Mother’s Hour at First Covenant Church. Moving to Paola in 1998, she was involved at Cross Point Church sewing, cooking (meatballs), as well as serving at numerous church events and activities. She LOVED the Word of God, laughed a lot, most of all, she was a dedicated and faithful prayer warrior.
Dedicated to the activities of raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her accomplishments were many. As an expert seamstress, she made wedding dresses, clothes for everyone in the family, dolls, costumes and over 300 fleece blankets for Children’s Mercy hospital.
Visitation will be at Dengel and Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071, Monday, May 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:30 a.m.
