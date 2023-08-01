With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tristan R. Foster, age 25, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2023, at his home in Osawatomie, KS. He was born June 3, 1998, in Olathe, KS.
Tristan joined the United States Marine Corps in 2019 and was stationed in Yuma, AZ. He was medically retired in July 2022. He became the proud father of his son, Keyan Foster, in October 2022, and recently moved back to Kansas to be near family. He purchased his first home in Osawatomie where he was looking forward to creating many memories with his son.
Tristan was an avid sports fan and began playing sports at a young age. His love of sports continued throughout his life. His favorite pastime was watching sports and hanging out with his family and friends. He had already made his son his Sunday game day buddy.
Tristan leaves behind his son, Keyan Foster, his mother Angie McCrackin, father Rahsaan Foster, sisters Jazmine Langley and Sierra Foster, brothers Kaden and Talan Johnson, grandparents Bill McCrackin and Beverly Foster, great grandparent Renate McCrackin, along with numerous family and friends.
Tristan will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
