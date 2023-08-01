With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tristan R. Foster, age 25, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2023, at his home in Osawatomie, KS. He was born June 3, 1998, in Olathe, KS.

Tristan joined the United States Marine Corps in 2019 and was stationed in Yuma, AZ. He was medically retired in July 2022. He became the proud father of his son, Keyan Foster, in October 2022, and recently moved back to Kansas to be near family. He purchased his first home in Osawatomie where he was looking forward to creating many memories with his son.

