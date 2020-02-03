Trudy Eilene Proffitt died at home in Pleasanton, Kansas, on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Funeral at 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mound City First Baptist Church. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial Battlefield Cemetery.
Contributions suggested to Care to Share or Mound City First Baptist Church, mail to Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075.
