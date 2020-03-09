On February 27, 2020, Tyler Reid Pray, husband to Paula Pray, son of Patricia Pray and Michael Pray, brother to Brian Pray, passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Tyler was a gentle soul and would be the first person to help anyone in need. He loved living in the country and loved the community of Louisburg, Ks.
Tyler was born in Omaha, Nebraska but raised primarily in Overland Park, Ks, where he attended Shawnee Mission South and created a group of lasting friendships. He along with his family owned Pray and Associates, a wholesale to retail gift business which thrived for 40 years. Tyler then reinvented himself and became quite successful in the IT world. He most recently decided to take on a new adventure and had become a franchise owner and Matco distributor, which he really loved. He so enjoyed building relationships with the techs in shops and he could always be counted on to show up and be kind. In his spare time Tyler enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife and great friends. He will be so missed and exemplified kindness, compassion and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tyler Pray Memorial Fund, which can be noted in the memo portion of the check and mailed to Village Presbyterian On Antioch, 14895 Antioch Road, Overland Park, Ks 66221.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 21st at 5:30 p.m. at Wicked Outfitters, 22802 Valley Rd, Lacygne, Ks 66040. Please come and celebrate Tyler’s life with his family and each other.
