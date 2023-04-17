1928-2023
Cameron, Missouri - Velma, a mom, a grandma, and great-grandma led a life dedicated to others and was well loved! She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 11, 2023 at 94 years young.
This gentle hearted woman of faith loved God and her family and was a role model for all those she encountered and will be greatly missed.
She was born in Paola, Kansas, on December 9, 1928, to William and Effie May (Richardson) Stephens.
Velma married Joseph Seuferling on August 4, 1948, in Paola, Kansas. She was a homemaker and owned/operated Dairy Queen in Cameron and Bethany. Countless former employees thanked her for instilling a strong work ethic.
Family was dear to Velma. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her compassionate spirit, unconditional love, and caring for others was life changing for so many.
Velma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; nine brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by six children, Joyce Seuferling, Gladstone, Missouri, Janice (John) O’Connor, Carol (Phil) Norris, Steven (Loretta ) Seuferling and Rita ( Rodney) Long, all of Cameron, Missouri and Lisa (Brian) Caton, Mound City, Missouri; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial - 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday evening at the church. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM prior to the visitation.
Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be given to Comfort Care Hospice and/or St. Munchin Altar Society.
Although we are heartbroken we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing she is in heaven reunited with Joe, the love of her life.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
