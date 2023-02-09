1927-2023
Vera Maxine (Minden) Kaiser died February 7, 2023, at Vintage Park in Paola, Kansas. Vera was born on February 28, 1927, in Block, Kansas.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Block Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment or Holy Cross Cemetery Endowment and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Vera was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was the oldest child of four and was raised by Dick and Anna Minden in Block, Kansas.
Being the oldest, she helped raise her younger siblings. She attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade.
April 26, 1945, Vera married Kenneth Kaiser in Ottawa, Kansas, and they settled in rural Paola.
Kenneth and Vera had three boys and were married 76 years. Vera lived in Paola her entire life and was involved in many community and state organizations.
She was a homemaker until her children were in school and then went to work at Miami County Co-Op.
Vera loved to do crafts, restore old trunks, was a gifted quilter, taught classes, and was a member of the Miami County Quilters Guild.
Vera was also a member of the Miami County Hospital Auxiliary, EHU, 4-H Community Leader, 2nd generation Master Farmer Homemaker Class of 1977. She was involved in many other community organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother Leland Minden, sister Shirley Windler, daughter-in-law Jean Kaiser, grandson Steven Kaiser, and great-grandson Gavin Kaiser.
Vera is survived by her three sons Daryl, Merle, and Lester (Karen) all of Paola; sister Dorothy Kettler of Ottawa; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
